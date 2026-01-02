Bunyan leads Montana State against Northern Arizona after 21-point game

Montana State Bobcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-0 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-9, 1-0 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on Northern Arizona after Isobel Bunyan scored 21 points in Montana State’s 86-79 win over the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Lumberjacks are 2-2 in home games. Northern Arizona is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks fourth in the Big Sky giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Northern Arizona is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.0% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The Lumberjacks and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audrey Taylor is averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Lumberjacks. Naomi White is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jamison Philip is averaging 5.8 points, 3.7 assists and three steals for the Bobcats. Taylee Chirrick is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 15.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

