Buljan leads New Mexico against Colorado State after 25-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (11-3, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-4, 1-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Colorado State after Tomislav Buljan scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 78-58 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Colorado State ranks fifth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Lobos are 2-1 in MWC play. New Mexico is ninth in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Buljan averaging 3.4.

Colorado State scores 80.9 points, 13.5 more per game than the 67.4 New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Kyle Jorgensen is averaging 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jake Hall is averaging 13.2 points for the Lobos. Deyton Albury is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

