Bukumirovic and the UT Martin Skyhawks visit conference foe Southeast Missouri State

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-4, 7-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-10, 4-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Andrija Bukumirovic and UT Martin visit Luke Almodovar and Southeast Missouri State in OVC action.

The Redhawks are 5-4 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 7-1 in OVC play. UT Martin is fifth in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Filip Petkovski averaging 2.8.

Southeast Missouri State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). UT Martin averages 74.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 74.3 Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The Redhawks and Skyhawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almodovar is averaging 14.3 points for the Redhawks. BJ Ward is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bukumirovic averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Matas Deniusas is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

