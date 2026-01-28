Bukumirovic and the UT Martin Skyhawks take on conference foe Eastern Illinois

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-5, 7-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-12, 5-5 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (15-5, 7-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-12, 5-5 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Andrija Bukumirovic and UT Martin visit Kooper Jacobi and Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

The Panthers are 8-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks are 7-2 in OVC play. UT Martin is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Illinois averages 67.2 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 64.3 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 72.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the 69.6 Eastern Illinois allows.

The Panthers and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi is averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Preston Turner is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Filip Petkovski is averaging 5.1 points for the Skyhawks. Bukumirovic is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.