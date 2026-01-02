Bukumirovic and the UT Martin Skyhawks host conference foe Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-9, 1-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (10-4, 2-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-9, 1-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (10-4, 2-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays Eastern Illinois in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-0 at home. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 1-2 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Martin’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Martin allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zion Fruster is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Meechie White is averaging 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

