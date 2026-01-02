Buford leads Old Dominion against Georgia State after 22-point game

Georgia State Panthers (6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (6-9, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (9-5, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Georgia State after En’Dya Buford scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 87-84 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Monarchs have gone 6-2 at home. Old Dominion is fourth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 35.3% shooting.

The Panthers are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State gives up 74.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State scores 5.6 more points per game (69.7) than Old Dominion gives up to opponents (64.1).

The Monarchs and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Buford is averaging 11.2 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Crystal Henderson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.