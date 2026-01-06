Buffalo takes on conference rival Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-11, 0-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 0-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-11, 0-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-11, 0-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevaeh Wingate and Northern Illinois take on Meg Lucas and Buffalo on Wednesday.

The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 21.8 turnovers per game.

The Huskies have gone 0-2 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Buffalo is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 54.2 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 67.8 Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paula Lopez is averaging 11.5 points for the Bulls. Aniya Rowe is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wingate is averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Teresa Mbemba is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 53.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

