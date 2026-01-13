Buffalo hosts Williamson and Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-3, 3-1 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-3, 3-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Buffalo after Jahari Williamson scored 23 points in Kent State’s 87-85 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls have gone 6-1 at home. Buffalo averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Golden Flashes have gone 3-1 against MAC opponents. Kent State is third in the MAC scoring 90.6 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

Buffalo’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Buffalo allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is averaging 19.5 points for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

Delrecco Gillespie is averaging 19.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.