Buffalo hosts Kent State after Williamson’s 23-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-3, 3-1 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-4, 3-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-3, 3-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State plays Buffalo after Jahari Williamson scored 23 points in Kent State’s 87-85 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls have gone 6-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Flashes are 3-1 in conference games. Kent State averages 90.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Buffalo’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Golden Flashes square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

Delrecco Gillespie is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Williamson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.