Buffalo hosts Kent State after Klatt’s 29-point performance

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-10, 3-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-16, 0-7 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Buffalo after Emory Klatt scored 29 points in Kent State’s 91-79 win against the Akron Zips.

The Bulls are 2-4 on their home court. Buffalo has a 1-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Flashes are 3-4 in conference matchups. Kent State averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Buffalo scores 57.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 67.6 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Buffalo allows.

The Bulls and Golden Flashes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Lucas is averaging 8.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Paula Lopez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Riley Rismiller is averaging 7.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Mya Babbitt is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

