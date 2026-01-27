Bucknell visits Lafayette, aims to stop road losing streak

Bucknell Bison (6-13, 2-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 3-5 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell…

Bucknell Bison (6-13, 2-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (7-12, 3-5 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hits the road against Lafayette looking to end its five-game road losing streak.

The Leopards have gone 2-4 in home games. Lafayette has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 2-6 in Patriot play. Bucknell ranks ninth in the Patriot with 19.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Kunzwiler averaging 3.4.

Lafayette scores 60.5 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 58.2 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Bison square off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Kiewiet is averaging 16.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Leopards. Sauda Ntaconayigize is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Reese Zemitis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc. Tuana Coskun is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 23.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

