Bucknell visits Army following Tade’s 20-point game

Bucknell Bison (5-12, 1-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (14-3, 5-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Bucknell after Camryn Tade scored 20 points in Army’s 63-56 victory against the American Eagles.

The Black Knights are 7-1 in home games. Army is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 1-5 in Patriot play. Bucknell ranks seventh in the Patriot with 12.1 assists per game led by Tuana Coskun averaging 2.1.

Army averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 53.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 57.3 Army allows.

The Black Knights and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Kya Smith is averaging 14.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Coskun is averaging 13.3 points for the Bison. Isabella Casey is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 9-1, averaging 67.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 54.7 points, 22.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

