Bucknell plays Colgate, aims to stop road losing streak

Bucknell Bison (6-12, 3-2 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (10-8, 4-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hits the road against Colgate looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Raiders have gone 3-3 at home. Colgate averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bison are 3-2 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot League giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

Colgate is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47.4% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Bison face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cox is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aleksander Pachucki is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 5.7 points. Amon Dorries is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

