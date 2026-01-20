Bucknell hosts Army following Holloway’s 21-point performance

Army Black Knights (7-12, 1-5 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-13, 3-3 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (7-12, 1-5 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-13, 3-3 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on Bucknell after Jacen Holloway scored 21 points in Army’s 78-67 loss to the American Eagles.

The Bison have gone 4-3 in home games. Bucknell ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 12.6 assists per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.0.

The Black Knights are 1-5 against Patriot League opponents. Army is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Bucknell is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 75.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.5 Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Black Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amon Dorries is averaging 12.7 points for the Bison. Aleksander Pachucki is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry is averaging 15 points and 5.2 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

