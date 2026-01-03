Bucknell defeats Lehigh 72-65

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ruot Bijiek had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Bucknell’s 72-65 win against Lehigh on Saturday.…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ruot Bijiek had 20 points and 10 rebounds in Bucknell’s 72-65 win against Lehigh on Saturday.

Pat Curtin scored 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line and had five steals for the Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League). Jayden Williams had 12 points and shot 3 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Hank Alvey led the Mountain Hawks (4-11, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Edouard Benoit added 11 points and seven rebounds for Lehigh. Nasir Whitlock finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals.

Bijiek scored 10 points in the first half and Bucknell went into halftime trailing 36-28. Bucknell used a 12-0 second-half run to erase a six-point deficit and take the lead at 51-45 with 13:27 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Williams scored 10 second-half points.

