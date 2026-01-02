Buckley, New Orleans Privateers to visit Thomas, Northwestern State Demons

New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 2-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-10, 1-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 2-2 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (3-10, 1-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Micah Thomas and Northwestern State host Jakevion Buckley and New Orleans in Southland action Saturday.

The Demons are 2-3 on their home court. Northwestern State is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Privateers are 2-2 in Southland play. New Orleans is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 75.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 79.1 Northwestern State allows.

The Demons and Privateers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 16.2 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Demons. Justin Redmond is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games.

Buckley is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Privateers. Coleton Benson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

