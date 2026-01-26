Brynn McGaughy scores 17 and No. 25 Washington women beat Rutgers 76-48 for 4th straight win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Brynn McGaughy scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Avery Howell added 16 points, and No.…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Freshman Brynn McGaughy scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Avery Howell added 16 points, and No. 25 Washington beat Rutgers 76-48 on Monday for its fourth straight victory.

Sayvia Sellers, averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game, had 11 points and six assists in 28 minutes for Washington (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten). Yulia Grabovskaia grabbed 17 rebounds to go with nine points. Washington dominated the glass 51-30 and outscored Rutgers 36-14 in the paint.

Kaylah Ivey and Imani Lester each scored 14 points for Rutgers (9-11, 1-8), which was coming off a 94-60 loss to No. 7 Michigan. Lauryn Swann added 11 points.

The Huskies opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run and they scored the final six points of the half, with 3-pointers by Sellers and Howell, for a 43-20 lead. Sellers and McGaughy combined to shoot 8 of 11 from the field in the first half, compared to 8 of 25 for Rutgers.

Washington added an 11-0 run in the third quarter, with five points from Grabovskaia, to go ahead by 29 points at 56-27.

The Huskies made their first-ever trip to Piscataway. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday before getting postponed due to a winter storm.

Up next

Washington: Stays on the road to play No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday.

Rutgers: Continues a three-game homestand on Wednesday against Oregon.

