Bryce Eaton scores 18 as Saint Peter’s tops Quinnipiac, 74-70

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Eaton’s 18 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Quinnipiac 74-70 on Wednesday.

Eaton shot 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (9-6, 6-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jahki Gupton added 17 points and six rebounds. Brent Bland had 17 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Jaden Zimmerman led the Bobcats (12-6, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Grant Randall added 17 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac. Amarri Monroe also had 12 points and four assists.

