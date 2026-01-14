Live Radio
Bryce Eaton scores 18 as Saint Peter’s tops Quinnipiac, 74-70

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 10:00 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Bryce Eaton’s 18 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Quinnipiac 74-70 on Wednesday.

Eaton shot 5 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (9-6, 6-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jahki Gupton added 17 points and six rebounds. Brent Bland had 17 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Jaden Zimmerman led the Bobcats (12-6, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Grant Randall added 17 points and seven rebounds for Quinnipiac. Amarri Monroe also had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

