Bryant visits Vermont following Priede’s 31-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-5, 5-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Bryant after Nikola Priede scored 31 points in Vermont’s 82-46 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Catamounts have gone 8-0 at home. Vermont ranks seventh in the America East with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Priede averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in America East play. Bryant leads the America East with 15.8 assists. Mia Mancini leads the Bulldogs with 4.5.

Vermont averages 69.1 points, 15.1 more per game than the 54.0 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 13.7 more points per game (67.9) than Vermont allows (54.2).

The Catamounts and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priede is averaging 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Mancini is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Nia Scott is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

