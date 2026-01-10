Bryant plays Albany (NY) after Davis’ 21-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (5-11, 1-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-12, 0-1 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 2…

Bryant Bulldogs (5-11, 1-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-12, 0-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Albany (NY) after Aaron Davis scored 21 points in Bryant’s 77-63 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes have gone 2-1 at home. Albany (NY) has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 against America East opponents. Bryant is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 64.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 78.3 Albany (NY) gives up.

The Great Danes and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okechukwu Okeke is averaging 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Great Danes. Nasir Muhammad is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashley Sims II is averaging 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ty Tabales is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

