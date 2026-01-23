Bryant hosts Vermont after Hurley’s 30-point performance

Vermont Catamounts (12-8, 4-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-13, 2-3 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (12-8, 4-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-13, 2-3 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits Bryant after TJ Hurley scored 30 points in Vermont’s 77-68 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Bryant is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts have gone 4-1 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bryant’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points. Aaron Davis is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Gus Yalden is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Hurley is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

