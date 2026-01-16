Bryant hosts Kulyk and NJIT

NJIT Highlanders (12-6, 3-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-4, 4-1 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (12-6, 3-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-4, 4-1 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Bryant after Olivia Kulyk scored 22 points in NJIT’s 68-57 victory against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 at home. Bryant is fourth in the America East scoring 68.1 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Highlanders are 3-2 in conference games. NJIT ranks third in the America East with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Ava Locklear averaging 8.4.

Bryant makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). NJIT has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Mimi Rubino is shooting 31.4% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kulyk is averaging 15.7 points for the Highlanders. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 17.4 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

