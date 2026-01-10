Brumbaugh leads Tulane against UTSA after 20-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (11-4, 2-0 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-11, 0-3 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Tulane Green Wave (11-4, 2-0 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-11, 0-3 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays UTSA after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 20 points in Tulane’s 69-66 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Roadrunners are 2-4 in home games. UTSA gives up 77.1 points and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Green Wave are 2-0 against conference opponents. Tulane ranks ninth in the AAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Brumbaugh averaging 3.3.

UTSA is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 73.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 77.1 UTSA gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 30.3% over the past 10 games.

Brumbaugh is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Green Wave. Scotty Middleton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.