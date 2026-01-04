Brumbaugh and Tulane take down Florida Atlantic 69-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 20 points to lead Tulane and Asher Woods sealed the victory with a…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 20 points to lead Tulane and Asher Woods sealed the victory with a layup with 55 seconds remaining as the Green Wave defeated Florida Atlantic 69-66 on Sunday.

Brumbaugh shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Green Wave (11-4, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Woods scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added three steals. Scotty Middleton had nine points and went 3 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Owls (9-6, 1-1) were led in scoring by Isaiah Elohim, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Kanaan Carlyle added 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Florida Atlantic. Xander Pintelon also put up 10 points.

Brumbaugh scored nine points in the first half and Tulane went into halftime trailing 36-32. Woods scored a team-high 13 points for Tulane in the second half, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.