Brubaker, Seattle U Redhawks take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-9, 3-5 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-14, 1-7 WCC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-9, 3-5 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-14, 1-7 WCC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ella Brubaker and Seattle U host Edie Clarke and Saint Mary’s (CA) in WCC action.

The Redhawks are 4-5 on their home court. Seattle U averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gaels are 3-5 in WCC play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Seattle U averages 63.1 points, 5.4 more per game than the 57.7 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Gaels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brubaker is averaging 14.8 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Clarke is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.