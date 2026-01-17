Brown’s 20 lead Georgia State past UL Monroe 77-57

MONROE, La. (AP) — Malachi Brown’s 20 points helped Georgia State defeat UL Monroe 77-57 on Saturday. Brown also contributed…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Malachi Brown’s 20 points helped Georgia State defeat UL Monroe 77-57 on Saturday.

Brown also contributed five assists for the Panthers (7-12, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Micah Tucker scored 20 points while going 7 of 9 (6 of 8 from 3-point range). Jelani Hamilton shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 of 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Warhawks (3-16, 0-7) were led by Renars Sondors, who posted 18 points and six rebounds. UL Monroe also got 17 points from MJ Russell. The loss was the Warhawks’ ninth straight.

