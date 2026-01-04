Brown visits Yale after Moore’s 33-point showing

Brown Bears (8-4) at Yale Bulldogs (4-9) New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Brown after…

Brown Bears (8-4) at Yale Bulldogs (4-9)

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Brown after Ciniya Moore scored 33 points in Yale’s 85-83 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 at home. Yale is sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Kiley Capstraw paces the Bulldogs with 6.2 boards.

The Bears are 4-4 in road games. Brown is the Ivy League leader with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Moreland averaging 6.7.

Yale makes 38.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (33.7%). Brown averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Yale gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bears square off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 17 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is averaging 16.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Moreland is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 63.4 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points.

