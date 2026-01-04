Brown takes home win streak into matchup with Yale

Yale Bulldogs (11-2) at Brown Bears (6-7) Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to…

Yale Bulldogs (11-2) at Brown Bears (6-7)

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bears take on Yale.

The Bears have gone 4-3 in home games. Brown scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on the road. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Brown is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Yale allows to opponents. Yale averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Brown gives up.

The Bears and Bulldogs meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Jenkins is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 8.4 points, five assists and two steals. Landon Lewis is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Fox averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Nick Townsend is shooting 52.2% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

