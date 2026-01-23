Brown leads Utah against No. 13 BYU after 33-point game

Utah Utes (9-10, 1-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-2, 4-1 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (9-10, 1-5 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (16-2, 4-1 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays No. 13 BYU after Terrence Brown scored 33 points in Utah’s 81-78 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cougars are 8-0 in home games. BYU averages 86.6 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Utes are 1-5 in conference play. Utah has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

BYU scores 86.6 points, 5.6 more per game than the 81.0 Utah gives up. Utah scores 10.6 more points per game (80.2) than BYU allows to opponents (69.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is shooting 54.7% and averaging 22.5 points for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.