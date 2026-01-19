Brown leads Utah against Kansas State after 26-point outing

Utah Utes (9-9, 1-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-9, 0-5 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Utah Utes (9-9, 1-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (9-9, 0-5 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Kansas State after Terrence Brown scored 26 points in Utah’s 82-79 win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Kansas State averages 19.2 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by PJ Haggerty with 4.6.

The Utes have gone 1-4 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

Kansas State is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Utah allows to opponents. Utah averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is shooting 49.3% and averaging 22.8 points for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.6 points for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 84.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

