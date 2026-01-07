Brown leads Utah against Colorado after 26-point showing

Utah Utes (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah Utes (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 1-0 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -9.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Colorado after Terrence Brown scored 26 points in Utah’s 97-78 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Buffaloes are 8-1 in home games. Colorado is 9-3 against opponents over .500.

The Utes are 0-1 in conference play. Utah has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Colorado’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Utes square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Rancik is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. Isaiah Johnson is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Keanu Dawes is averaging 12.4 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Utes. Brown is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

