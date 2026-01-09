Brown leads Portland State against Sacramento State after 23-point performance

Portland State Vikings (5-9, 1-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (5-9, 1-1 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-8, 1-1 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces Sacramento State after Kyleigh Brown scored 23 points in Portland State’s 72-63 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Hornets have gone 5-2 in home games. Sacramento State averages 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 1-1 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Portland State allows. Portland State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rubi Gray is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 18.5 points for the Vikings. Hannah Chicken is averaging 12.5 points, six rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.