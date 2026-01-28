Brown leads Portland State against Montana after 23-point game

Portland State Vikings (5-14, 1-6 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (6-13, 3-5 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (5-14, 1-6 Big Sky) at Montana Lady Griz (6-13, 3-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on Montana after Kyleigh Brown scored 23 points in Portland State’s 84-66 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Lady Griz have gone 2-5 in home games. Montana has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings have gone 1-6 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is eighth in the Big Sky with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ciera Ellington averaging 4.2.

Montana is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The Lady Griz and Vikings square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Waddington is averaging 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 18.5 points. Hannah Chicken is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Griz: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Vikings: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.