Brown leads Montana State against Northern Colorado after 24-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (10-8, 4-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (11-8, 1-5 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces Northern Colorado after Davian Brown scored 24 points in Montana State’s 76-67 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 84.3 points and is shooting 49.1%.

The Bobcats are 4-1 in conference games. Montana State scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Northern Colorado averages 84.3 points, 14.0 more per game than the 70.3 Montana State allows. Montana State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Bobcats meet Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is averaging 18.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

Patrick McMahon is averaging 14.4 points for the Bobcats. Jed Miller is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 81.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

