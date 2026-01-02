Brown, Jackson State Lady Tigers to host Cheatham and the Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves (3-8) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-10) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nakia Cheatham…

Alcorn State Braves (3-8) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-10)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nakia Cheatham and Alcorn State take on Mikayla Brown and Jackson State in SWAC play Saturday.

The Lady Tigers have gone 1-3 in home games. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by McKenzie Stewart averaging 3.0.

The Braves are 0-5 in road games. Alcorn State is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Jackson State is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The Lady Tigers and Braves face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Pegues is averaging 11.5 points for the Lady Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cheatham is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

