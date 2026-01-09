Brown faces Pennsylvania after Moreland’s 23-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-4, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-4, 1-0 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (10-4, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-4, 1-0 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Pennsylvania after Alyssa Moreland scored 23 points in Brown’s 88-72 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears are 4-0 in home games. Brown ranks second in the Ivy League with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Moreland averaging 3.9.

The Quakers are 0-1 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Mataya Gayle with 4.3.

Brown makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Pennsylvania has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Pennsylvania averages 11.5 more points per game (66.7) than Brown gives up (55.2).

The Bears and Quakers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Moreland is averaging 13.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Gayle is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Quakers. Katie Collins is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

