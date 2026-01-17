Brown beats Columbia 86-80 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Landon Lewis had 26 points in Brown’s 86-80 overtime victory against Columbia on Saturday. Lewis added…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Landon Lewis had 26 points in Brown’s 86-80 overtime victory against Columbia on Saturday.

Lewis added nine rebounds for the Bears (7-9, 1-2 Ivy League). Jeremiah Jenkins scored 14 points and added nine rebounds, nine assists, and four steals. Isaiah Langham had 14 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Lions (12-5, 1-2) were led in scoring by Kenny Noland, who finished with 18 points. Blair Thompson added 12 points for Columbia. Miles Franklin also put up 11 points.

