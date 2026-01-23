Brown and Portland State host Idaho

Idaho Vandals (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-13, 1-5 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (5-13, 1-5 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays Idaho after Kyleigh Brown scored 25 points in Portland State’s 81-63 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vikings are 4-5 on their home court. Portland State is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

The Vandals are 5-1 against conference opponents. Idaho ranks sixth in college basketball with 14.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 3.6.

Portland State is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Portland State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 43.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Vikings. Taylor Moffat is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyra Gardner is averaging 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Vandals. Ana Pinheiro is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.