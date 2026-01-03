Brown and No. 24 Michigan State host Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12…

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-1, 3-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan State hosts Illinois after Jalyn Brown scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 80-60 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Spartans are 7-0 in home games. Michigan State is eighth in college basketball averaging 89.7 points and is shooting 50.9% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 3-0 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan State scores 89.7 points, 32.1 more per game than the 57.6 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Michigan State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Vanslooten is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Kennedy Blair is averaging 13.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Berry Wallace is averaging 17.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Gretchen Dolan is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 10-0, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

