Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Brooklyn Hicks puts up…

Brooklyn Hicks puts up 15 as Montana takes down Northern Arizona 78-64

The Associated Press

January 1, 2026, 9:02 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brooklyn Hicks’ 15 points helped Montana defeat Northern Arizona 78-64 on Thursday.

Hicks added five rebounds for the Grizzlies (7-7, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Thompson scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Kenyon Aguino finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Ryan Abelman finished with 13 points for the Lumberjacks (6-8, 0-1). Chris Komin added 10 points for Northern Arizona.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up