Brodnex leads UL Monroe against Texas State after 20-point game

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-12, 0-3 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-12, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Texas State after Lavell Brodnex scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 87-73 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Warhawks have gone 3-4 at home. UL Monroe gives up 83.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mark Drone is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bobcats. Jalen Bolden is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

