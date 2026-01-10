Broadnax leads Rice against Charlotte after 22-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (8-8, 2-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-9, 1-2 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts…

Charlotte 49ers (8-8, 2-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (7-9, 1-2 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Charlotte after Trae Broadnax scored 22 points in Rice’s 66-64 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Owls are 5-3 in home games. Rice is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers are 2-1 in AAC play. Charlotte is sixth in the AAC giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Rice averages 73.4 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 73.0 Charlotte allows. Charlotte has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and 49ers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.6 points. Broadnax is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Arden Conyers averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Ben Bradford is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

