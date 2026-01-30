Brewer leads La Salle against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 21-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-8, 5-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-14, 3-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-8, 5-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-14, 3-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 21 points in La Salle’s 64-58 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Explorers are 5-3 in home games. La Salle has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 5-3 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

La Salle is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Marshall is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Explorers. Brewer is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Glover is averaging 15.5 points for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.