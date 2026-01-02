Brewer leads La Salle against George Washington after 21-point showing

La Salle Explorers (4-10, 0-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-4, 1-0 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (4-10, 0-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-4, 1-0 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits George Washington after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 21 points in La Salle’s 80-75 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Revolutionaries are 6-1 on their home court. George Washington ranks third in the A-10 with 16.7 assists per game led by Jean Aranguren averaging 3.4.

The Explorers are 0-1 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

George Washington’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The Revolutionaries and Explorers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Castro is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 11.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Explorers. Eric Acker is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 86.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

