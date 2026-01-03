Brewer leads La Salle against George Washington after 21-point game

La Salle Explorers (4-10, 0-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-4, 1-0 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (4-10, 0-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-4, 1-0 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -14.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits George Washington after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 21 points in La Salle’s 80-75 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Revolutionaries have gone 6-1 in home games. George Washington has a 9-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Explorers are 0-1 against conference opponents. La Salle is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game George Washington allows.

The Revolutionaries and Explorers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Castro is shooting 66.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is averaging 12.9 points for the Explorers. Josiah Harris is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 86.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.