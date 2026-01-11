Live Radio
Brent Bland scores 17 to guide Saint Peter’s to 76-63 victory over Merrimack

The Associated Press

January 11, 2026, 5:07 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland’s 17 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Merrimack 76-63 on Sunday.

Bland added eight rebounds for the Peacocks (8-6, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Zaakir Williamson added 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Lucas Scroggins had 10 points.

The Warriors (10-8, 6-1) were led by Ernest Shelton with 18 points. Kevair Kennedy added 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Tye Dorset scored 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

