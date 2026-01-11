Brent Bland scores 17 to guide Saint Peter’s to 76-63 victory over Merrimack

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland’s 17 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Merrimack 76-63 on Sunday. Bland added eight…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland’s 17 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Merrimack 76-63 on Sunday.

Bland added eight rebounds for the Peacocks (8-6, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Zaakir Williamson added 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Lucas Scroggins had 10 points.

The Warriors (10-8, 6-1) were led by Ernest Shelton with 18 points. Kevair Kennedy added 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Tye Dorset scored 14.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

