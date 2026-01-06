Brennan, Villanova Wildcats square off against the Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 3-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-2, 3-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Creighton Bluejays (9-6, 3-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-2, 3-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Creighton in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Villanova ranks ninth in the Big East with 15.1 assists per game led by Acaden Lewis averaging 4.9.

The Bluejays are 3-1 in conference games. Creighton is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Villanova averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 10.6 more points per game (77.5) than Villanova allows (66.9).

The Wildcats and Bluejays match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Brennan is averaging 12 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Dix is averaging 12 points and 3.2 assists for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.