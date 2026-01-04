Brandon Benjamin scores 23 to help Fairfield secure 83-75 victory over Niagara

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin had 23 points to lead Fairfield to an 83-75 victory over Niagara on Sunday.…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin had 23 points to lead Fairfield to an 83-75 victory over Niagara on Sunday.

Benjamin added nine rebounds and three blocks for the Stags (9-7, 1-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deuce Turner shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Braden Sparks had 15 points.

Justin Page finished with 21 points and two blocks for the Purple Eagles (4-10, 1-3). Niagara also got 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks from Will Shortt. Landon Williams added 11 points and four assists.

