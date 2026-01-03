Branch’s 20 lead Kansas City past Omaha 73-66

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Karmello Branch scored 20 points as Kansas City beat Omaha 73-66 on Saturday night. Branch shot…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Karmello Branch scored 20 points as Kansas City beat Omaha 73-66 on Saturday night.

Branch shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Roos (4-12, 1-1 Summit League). Jerome Palm added 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. CJ Evans shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to also finish with 14 points.

Paul Djobet led the Mavericks (7-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Grant Stubblefield added 14 points and two steals for Omaha. Tony Osburn also had 12 points.

