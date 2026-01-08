Branch and UMKC host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (12-5, 2-0 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-12, 1-1 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8…

North Dakota State Bison (12-5, 2-0 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-12, 1-1 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hosts North Dakota State after Karmello Branch scored 20 points in UMKC’s 73-66 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Roos have gone 3-3 in home games. UMKC ranks fifth in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Jerome Palm leads the Roos with 7.3 boards.

The Bison have gone 2-0 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State leads the Summit League with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 2.8.

UMKC averages 71.8 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 70.1 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMKC gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Evans is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Roos. Branch is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Carson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

